Nana Ama McBrown, a wildly celebrated Ghanaian actress and media personality, has giving full details about the circumstances surrounding her decision to enhance her boy through liposuction.

As YEN.com.gh reported, issue has emerged now at the back of reports during her time away as the host of an Entertainment show, United Showbiz on UTV early this year.

There were claims that the Empress traveled outside the country for a plastic surgery procedure. Others also claimed she was pregnant since she looked bloated.

Speaking about the issue on United Showbiz, McBrown said she had tried dieting but realized it was not giving her the desired shape, so she decided to pray and go for the lipo.

"I'm a happily married woman with my own little money to move about. I made this decision for myself. I told God about it just like I told Him when I went for my fibroid surgery," the actress explained.

Comments from Ghanaians on social media

Theophilus Nartey said:

When God lifts us up from a fall during a walk, we foolishly ask him for wings to fly and forget to ask the power to perch. We will see what happens when our wings grow weary! Madam stop disturbing us with your explanations. We have another generation to protect from all this nonsense.

Dindi Nana Yaa Johnson mentioned:

Entertainment pundits in Ghana owe Moesha and Princess Shyngle an apology. It is very clear now that their stance on issues depend on whoever is involved

Mhaame Yaa Konadu indicated:

But what is wrong if she has done her body ? The word is her body oo not any one’s body pls

