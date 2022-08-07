“They Have Done DNA”: Massive Reactions As Viral Video Shows Davido Lovingly Holding 4th Kid Dawson
- Nigerian singer Davido has sparked huge reactions after what seems like he has finally accepted his last child, a boy Dawson
- A London based artist Larissa London revealed that she had a kid for the singer, but Davido refused to acknowledge the two-year-old
- The viral video has got people drawing up reasons and conclusions as to why the Fem crooner was finally captured holding the boy
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!
It is starting to look like Nigerian singer Davido can now be addressed as a father of four kids after a recent video went viral.
Davido was seen finally publicly holding Dawson, his son from London based makeup artist Larissa.
Before now, Davido has never publicly acknowledged or accepted the two-year-old.
The video seemed to have been taken after a church service and Davido held his son lovingly in his arms as he exchanged pleasnteries with people.
"I'm nothing without you": Lawyer falls down before his mother, cries & appreciates her as he is called to bar
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Watch the video below:
Nigerians react to the new development
scentsofapril:
"I loveeeeee David!!!! Periodt!!!! but zip up now"
pearlyugo:
"After debunking and denying. Better late than never anyway."
adestitoali:
"They have done DNA that's why.Thank God."
lerahto:
"Wow! Shey I said this boy looks like David … some weyrey dey talk say their mama blind "
flawless_apartments:
"So he has two sons wow no wonder chioma moved on !! Very drama free lady ❤️. Life na jeje !! If you can’t take it , pls walk away !"
jeffryprettypretty:
"Where are the people that said that davido is not his father "
dumebiblog:
"That lady don smartly secure her everlasting bag "
real_ngwa_pikin:
"Arhhh.... DAVIDO?????This one shock me oh."
mum_tiwatope:
"OBO junior Sha plenty."
Davido’s alleged 4th baby mama Larissa causes stir with her revelation
A young lady, Larissa London, alleged to be the fourth baby mama of Nigerian singer, Davido, caused a buzz on social media.
Larissa had Nigerians talking after she spoke about her son, Dawson, and how she is his only parent.
On her Instagram story, the abroad-based makeup artist had given her numerous followers the opportunity to ask her questions while she tried to reply as candidly as possible.
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng