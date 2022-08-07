Nigerian singer Davido has sparked huge reactions after what seems like he has finally accepted his last child, a boy Dawson

A London based artist Larissa London revealed that she had a kid for the singer, but Davido refused to acknowledge the two-year-old

The viral video has got people drawing up reasons and conclusions as to why the Fem crooner was finally captured holding the boy

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

It is starting to look like Nigerian singer Davido can now be addressed as a father of four kids after a recent video went viral.

Davido was seen finally publicly holding Dawson, his son from London based makeup artist Larissa.

Before now, Davido has never publicly acknowledged or accepted the two-year-old.

Nigerians react as Davido finally holds 4th kid Dawson in public Photo credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: UGC

The video seemed to have been taken after a church service and Davido held his son lovingly in his arms as he exchanged pleasnteries with people.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the new development

scentsofapril:

"I loveeeeee David!!!! Periodt!!!! but zip up now"

pearlyugo:

"After debunking and denying. Better late than never anyway."

adestitoali:

"They have done DNA that's why.Thank God."

lerahto:

"Wow! Shey I said this boy looks like David … some weyrey dey talk say their mama blind "

flawless_apartments:

"So he has two sons wow no wonder chioma moved on !! Very drama free lady ❤️. Life na jeje !! If you can’t take it , pls walk away !"

jeffryprettypretty:

"Where are the people that said that davido is not his father "

dumebiblog:

"That lady don smartly secure her everlasting bag "

real_ngwa_pikin:

"Arhhh.... DAVIDO?????This one shock me oh."

mum_tiwatope:

"OBO junior Sha plenty."

Davido’s alleged 4th baby mama Larissa causes stir with her revelation

A young lady, Larissa London, alleged to be the fourth baby mama of Nigerian singer, Davido, caused a buzz on social media.

Larissa had Nigerians talking after she spoke about her son, Dawson, and how she is his only parent.

On her Instagram story, the abroad-based makeup artist had given her numerous followers the opportunity to ask her questions while she tried to reply as candidly as possible.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng