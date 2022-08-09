Ace media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has dropped some elegant photos and a video which have left many gushing over her

She wore a star-studded dress that was made from golden yellow fabric embellished with beads and silver fabric

The stunning Nana Aba has left many drooling over her, with some showering her with lovely messages and praises

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

General Manager of GHOne TV and StarrFM, Nana Aba Anamoah, has dazzled in a star-studded golden yellow dress.

Nana Aba Anamoah. Photo Source: @thenanaaba

Source: Instagram

The fabric pattern added some additional spice to her look in the series of photos and a video she shared on her officially verified Instagram page. The dress was beaded to perfection. It was a fitting corset dress with a yellow and silver mixture. The outfit was designed and sewn by a celebrated stylist, Sima Brew.

With how breathtaking and glamorous she looked in the photos and video, she told her fervent fans to dream about her during their peaceful sleep during the night.

Captioning the photo, she wrote,

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Dream about me tonight. Okay?

In the caption, she acknowledged the businesses that helped her look impeccable that night.

The gorgeous fabric used to make the dress was from @kejeronfabrics. Her elegant frontal wig was from none other than renowned hair business @oh_my_hairr.

To highlight her look, she got her earrings from @welladazzles. @ansahkenphotography captured the adorable moment of the ever-gorgeous Nana Aba Anamoah.

While many celebrities hire makeup artists to do their makeup for them, the 'English Madam' as many refer to her, decided to do her own makeup, and it sure did turn out flawless, with the help of products from @imagebloom_cosmetics.

Some netizens react to Nana Aba Anamoah's golden look

mimiandanimichaels:

This is beautiful

nanaakuananaakuamensah:

Beauty is your name

mcdespiteboat:

Hwan ba nie. Beauty with brains. I admire you a lot. Probably a secrete admirer.

akosua_salary:

Goddess

mejer_pop:

Beautiful dress

maameefyafletch:

Araba looking dashing

officer_ryte:

Outstanding Mawuena

richie_oduro_asare:

You’re very beautiful, my queen

amponsahvivianserwaa:

Awwwwwweh sooooooooooooooo beautiful

More Photos Of Anita Sefa Boakye Flaunting Her Baby Bump On Social Media

Chief Executive Officer of Adinkra Pie, Barima Osei Mensah, and his adorable wife, Anita Sefa Boakye, are truly an adorable and inseparable duo.

New photos of the couple show how booed up and so much in love with each other. The two are expecting, and it is all excitement and love from many netizens.

In a stacked post shared on the Instagram page of Focus and Blur, @focusnblur, Anita was wrapped in her husband's left arm as she stretched her neck to give him a peck on his cheek. Barima looked away in the photographer's direction as he smiled, showing all his teeth.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh