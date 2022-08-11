A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to celebrate doing the makeup of a celebrity, Bobrisky

The excited lady shared a rare video showing the transformed look of the crossdresser and caused a stir online

Some social media users knocked the lady for not showing Bob's look before the makeup, others hailed her

A Nigerian lady who makes a living doing makeup has caused a commotion on social media after sharing a rare video of crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, popularly known as Bobrisky.

The lady with the handle @bolasaka_ had taken to TikTok to announce that she did Bobrisky's makeup.

The lady celebrated doing Bob's makeup. Photo Credit: TikTok/(@bolasaka_)

Source: UGC

She shared proof of her recording the crossdresser, who could be seen striking poses.

After the makeup, the crossdresser looked pretty transformed in a black blouse and long pants.

When a netizen raised questions about rumours that Bob's skin is not in good shape, the lady countered them.

"The skin is okay like everybody skin," she replied.

She also revealed that Bobrisky paid for her services.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

Social media users, however, trolled the crossdresser.

A said:

"I saw something on his hands, when the filter shift, Wetin be that ??"

Brown said:

"Makeup wey everybody dey post b4 n after in reach ur turn u change boss no b so."

chri.stabel said:

"Hope he paid you your money oo as bobrisky Dey owe plenty people. Him debt no Dey finish."

Presh_lilmama01 said:

"Wey d before?? Abi nor be makeup tradition again to do before and after dis story neva clear."

Prettyannabelle4 said:

"Omo you must have been tired for covering his jaw and hope you did not waste all your foundation ooo ."

Source: Legit.ng