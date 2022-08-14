Gospel musician Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Blessed, had their white wedding ceremony just a day after their traditional wedding

A video making the rounds on social media captured the beautiful moment Chinwo locked lips with Blessed as they were pronounced man and wife

YEN.com.gh has compiled some other fun videos from the white wedding ceremony that had family and close friends in attendance

The celebration of love between gospel musician Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Blessed, continues to gather sweet reactions online, especially as the two have now had their white wedding ceremony.

Recall that YEN.com.gh reported that the two had their traditional wedding on Friday, August, 12, which was attended by their loved ones.

Photos from Mercy Chinwo's white wedding. Photo: @nechesblog2/@officialjudikay

Well, the celebration continued on Saturday, August 13, as the two were joined in the house of God by friends, family members and industry colleagues as they exchanged their marital vows.

Videos spotted on social media captured the husband and wife in front of the alter as a minister carried on with activities for the day.

One of the videos equally showed Chinwo being led into the room as guests all watched her enjoy the special moment.

Check out the videos below:

Mercy and hubby kiss

Another video that warmed the hearts of netizens captured the moment the gospel musician and her hubby locked lips after they were pronounced as man and wife.

Church guests couldn't help but make funny sounds as they watched Chinwo and Blessed have their special romantic moment.

Watch video below:

Check out more videos and pictures that captured fun moments from the white wedding ceremony below:

Adesua and Banky W still the show at Mercy Chinwo's traditional wedding ceremony

Still in a related story about the singer, YEN.com.gh reported that Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi and her husband Banky W were among close friends who showed up for Mercy Chinwo’s traditional wedding.

The husband and wife joined the groomsmen and bridesmaids to make a grand entrance at the venue of the ceremony.

Social media users couldn’t help but gush over the adorable celebrity couple with some congratulating the newlyweds.

Source: Legit.ng