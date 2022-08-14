Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed, were joined by friends and family members in Rivers for their white wedding ceremony

After church activities had been concluded, the newlyweds hosted their guests at a colourful wedding reception

Some fun videos from the ceremony captured the moment Chinwo and her hubby took over the dance floor as friends sprayed them with cash

Congratulatory messages continue to pour in for top gospel musician Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed, who had their white wedding ceremony on Saturday, August 13.

Recall that YEN.com.gh earlier reported that first videos from the ceremony surfaced on social media to the delight of fans who had been waiting for updates.

Mercy Chinwo, hubby scatter the dance floor at wedding reception. Photo: @nechesblog2

Source: UGC

One of the videos captured the moment Chinwo and her man were asked to exchange kisses after they were officially pronounced husband and wife.

Well, after church activities were concluded, the party doors were thrown open and many joined the newlyweds for their wedding reception.

A video from the event showed the new husband and wife gracing the dance floor as their friends and family made money rain on them.

In her usual fashion, Chinwo didn’t hold back from showing off her impressive moves on the dance floor.

Watch video below:

A lovely picture saw the groomsmen standing behind the groom and bridesmaid behind Chinwo as they all posed for a cute group image.

See below:

Celebs spotted partying at wedding reception

Actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington, singer Waje among others were present to celebrate with Chinwo and Blessed.

The ladies were sighted among other party guests as they enjoyed sweet music from the performing artiste.

More videos from event below:

Source: Legit.ng