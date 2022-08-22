TikTok star Khaby Lame was just a general worker sweating and grinding hard before he got noticed on social media

Sharing his inspirational story, Khaby reminded people that anything is possible and that they are not defined by their circumstances

Many fans celebrated Khaby’s glow-up and thanked him for sharing his story and giving them hope for the future

TikTok star Khaby Lame came from nothing. Seeing himself on a giant Hugo Boss billboard is a moment he cannot put into words. His humble beginning has given many people hope.

TikTok star Khaby Lame started at the bottom and now he's on Hugo Boss billboards. Image: Twitter / Khaby Lame

Popularly known as ‘Khaby’, he's a Senegalese social media personality based in Italy. He is known for his TikTok videos in which he silently mocks overly complicated life hack videos. Social media has made him famous.

Taking to Twitter with a moving clip, Khaby shared how he used to work in construction, sweating and grinding hard before his social media blew up. Now he is on Hugo Boss billboards and can’t express his gratitude enough.

Khaby wants people to know that anything is possible.

“Never stop growing and always believe in your dreams I love you all ❤️”

Social media peeps celebrate Khaby’s growth

Fans were touched by Khaby’s clip and thanked him for sharing it. Seeing how his life changed so dramatically has given people hope that they too have the ability to change their circumstances just like he did.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@_onyebuchii said:

“This is inspirational, no one should ever in their life doubt their potential and ability to make impacts or grow. We all have that time that things are not rosy and the road seems rough, but the moment will come and we will marvel at it and reminisce on how far we have grown.”

@xrpleads said:

“I’m extremely happy for you. May God safeguard you and increase your success. Please no matter what you don’t forget those that are still stuck in your past that you can now look back on. Help who you can. I know you owe nothing to no one but that’s just an attitude.”

@person_pikin1 said:

“You inspired me a lot. I have been watching your movies right from when I was a kid. Can’t wait to take photos with you”

@heathermdoyle said:

