A South African lady identified as @mmmemani has gone viral on social media following an experience with a tailor

According to the fashionista, she paid the sum of GH₵7000 for the dress which featured feathers

Netizens who saw the video had questions for the tailor, while some others said the lady got what she asked for

In a similar story, a bride recently shared a video on Tiktok about how a tailor disappointed her three days before her wedding

Yet another lady has left tongues wagging as she recently became the latest victim of the 'what I want versus what I got' trend.

Identified on Twitter as @mmmemani, she took to the platform to share photos of the dress she wanted and what she got instead.

What she got was different from what she ordered. Credit: @mmmemani

Source: UGC

Revealing she paid a whopping GH₵7000, she was posted up in a subpar version of the feather, sheer and lace dress she had wanted.

The video also captures her mother's reaction as she tried on the outfit, which lacked the beauty of what she ordered.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

See the full post below:

Internet users react to the post

Many Nigerians who saw the look assumed she meant N13,000 and thus, reacted accordingly.

Check out some comments below:

therealrhonkefella:

"Even a 130k won’t give you what’s on the left… you people should just live according to your wages honestly. I blame the tailor sha."

mrjeffhunter:

"Did she use mosquito net material?"

pinknectarexperience:

"Sis! You got what you asked for."

tytylorphe:

"13k what? Naira or Dollars? Àbí na pounds?"

wigsbydemi:

"$13k??? Because if it’s naira she did an exceptional job for the price ‍♀️‍♀️…"

official_missklassic:

"Y Are u shocked the price no shock u ?. She see it according to ur budget."

adetomiwealth:

"Can 13k buy material alone talk more of sewing...some sewings alone cost 25k, and that's for Ankara sef not even luxury lace fabric."

tihaby_travelsaround:

"It’s not 13k naira though, she’s South African, so it’s 13k Rand. That’s equivalent of over 300k in Naira."

Francisca Lamini: Past NSMQ Contestant Sparks Reactions As She Starts School At Harvard College

In other news, a photo of former Keta Senior High School student Fransisca Lamini on campus in the US has recently become the talk of many on social media.

The driven young lady was seen standing in front of a banner with Harvard College inscribed on it

@espioj, a follower, commented: "She's in the land of dollars. We wish her all the best."

Source: Legit.ng