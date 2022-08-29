Maye Musk revealed that when she visits her multi-billionaire son, Elon, she usually sleeps in his garage

The mother of three said she is not interested in possessions at all; that could explain why she has no problem with sleeping in her son's garage

This comes barely four months after the world's richest man revealed that he was homeless and did not desire to acquire earthly possessions

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Elon Musk’s mother, Maye, has opened up about her sleeping arrangements at her son's house.

Maye Musk says She Sleeps in Elon Musk's garage when she visits him. Photo: Elon Musk.

Source: UGC

Despite her multi-billionaire son being the world’s richest man, the 74-year-old model said she’s not interested in possessions at all.

According to New York Post, the mother of three revealed when she visits her multi-billionaire son in Texas; she usually sleeps in the garage.

You can’t have a fancy house near a rocket site,” she told The Times.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Elon responded to the news of his mother sleeping in his garage whenever she visited him, saying he had done much with the place.

Musk says he's homeless

In April, Elon revealed he was homeless and rotating among friends' houses.

In an interview with TED that aired on Monday, Mr Musk stated that he did not currently own a home and was temporarily residing with friends in the Bay Area of San Francisco.

I genuinely am sleeping at friends' homes right now since I don't even have a house of my own, said the 50-year-old, who typically resides in Texas. I essentially switch between friends' spare beds whenever I go to the Bay Area, which is where much of Tesla's engineering is located.

Elon Musk further responded to a question by Chris Anderson, head of TED's conference planning, about those greatly angered by billionaires. Elon Musk answered by saying:

I think there are some fundamental problems that are leading to that conclusion. If, for sure, I were spending billions of dollars annually on my own consumption, that would be understandable but that is not the case.

World's Richest Man, Elon Musk, Lives in a Rented $50,000 Prefabricated Tiny House

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Elon Musk lives in a rented tiny house. Ironically, the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, resides close to his firm, SpaceX, in a rented $50,000 little house.

With a net worth of around $234.5 billion, Elon Musk has made it obvious that he has no desire to purchase a home. However, not all affluent individuals want to live ostentatiously; they want to utilise their fortune to improve society.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke