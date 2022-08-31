A Nigerian man recently created a scene in Abia state after disguising himself to look like an ace comedian, Sabinus

The young man dressed in a blue and black outfit just like Sabinus and also rocked a short tie like the comedian

Eyewitnesses who spotted him in the streets thought he was the main comedian and they gathered around to catch a glimpse of him

A Nigerian man who looks like popular comedian, Sabinus, has been trending on TikTok.

In a video making rounds online, the young man dressed like the comedian and stormed the streets of Aba, Abia state.

Comedian Sabinus' look-alike storms the streets Photo Credit: @iam_henryskid

Eyewitnesses who saw him thought he was the original comedian and they gathered around him like they saw a celebrity.

The young man who actually looks like the comedian, rocked Sabinus' uniform blue and black attire, including a very short tie.

Netizens react to video of Sabinus' look-alike

@ebijuliet said:

"Aba people will always show up."

@donblessed24 wrote:

"Ah really thought it's Sabinwa ooooh."

@greatnessglobal12 commented:

"Thank God I came to the comment session."

@coldmandate remarked:

"If not this comment how will I know is not sabinus?"

@vixel_badboy reacted:

"Abeg na rubber band in use hold phone abi the screen no good."

@obo_worldwide noted:

"Every body just dey resemble celebrity this time around."

@bigwest935 added:

"Aba will always be Aba."

Watch the video below:

