An impressive little girl busted some moves that set the TL ablaze, and netizens were deeply impressed by her skills

The young dance showed off her outstanding dancing capabilities and moved in a way that would make many adults jealous

Many people on social media were thoroughly taken aback by the clip and complimented the little lady's natural talent

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A little girl busting slick moves set the socials ablaze because of her incredible talent and legwork. Social media people could only watch in amazement.

A cute child made quite the impression on the TL with her slick moves that South Africans loved. Images: SA Vibes/ Facebook

Source: UGC

SA Vibes shared the entertaining and stirring video on Facebook, where peeps shared their thoughts on the vibey little lady.

The small kid first started out slow but soon broke into what seemed to be a well-choreographed routine.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She then started with her flashy and rhythmic legwork, making the best use of her space at the entrance. She then leaned on the door frame to do what seemed to be the Umlando dance, which she did tremendously well while a rendition of DJ Casper's Cha Cha Slide played.

Many adored the little girl's energy, with some saying that she has a natural talent for dancing. See the comments below:

Mafikizolo Ndlovu commented:

"I think one is born with it. My son has none but can sing. My daughter has a bit of it."

Meid Meidro Skrywer said:

"Who's child is this one I am sad right now, but she made me smile."

Zodwa Mabaso mentioned:

"Born for this kinda vibe "

Mzi Man shared:

"Too much talent at a tender age."

Mka Songo Msimanga posted:

"She is talented."

Mandisa Mkhungela mentioned:

"Bathong, this child."

Lucille Jordaan commented:

"Jaaaaaa! "

Sanele SunTee Sithole said:

"Wow "

Viral video of talented young men singing Nomfundo Moh’s “Soft Life” in a taxi gives Mzansi all the feels

In another story, popular South African website Briefly News previously reported on talented singing group, Sedibeng Massive Singers, who took netizens by storm after sharing a recent video of themselves singing the popular song Soft Life by Nomfundo Moh, acapella style.

The video posted by the group on TikTok shows the young men seated in a taxi as the lead singer begins the tune with a soft voice.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za