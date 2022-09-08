Famous TikTok star Asantewaa has left many showering her with lovely messages after she dropped breathtaking pictures

The photos made it seem like she was getting married all over again from the gown and veil to the lovely decor in the room and the flowers in her hand

Her fellow TikTokers, Felicia Osei, and many other fervent followers of her have admired how exceptionally stunning she looks in the photos

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Popular TikTok star, Asantewaa, has dropped beautiful photos wearing a bridal gown, and she looks stunning as ever as she clad herself in red.

Asantewaa. Photo Source: @asantewaa

Source: Instagram

The setting was breathtaking in the photos, with the room decorated perfectly as if it were Asantewaa's wedding day. Many people have flooded the post's comment section, with some wondering whether she was renewing her vows with her husband, Jeffrey Obiri Boahen.

She wore a fitting red gown that was long enough to touch the floor. The train was also red with a white inner, which flowed effortlessly to the floor and was long enough to form a large circle behind her.

Just like every other bride on their wedding day, a flower is held in her hand as they walk down the aisle. Same in these photos, Asantewaa held a bouquet of white flowers with a silk white fabric to secure the flowers together.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

To finalise her look, she wore a huge tulle veil over her head, which flowed to the floor from behind her.

The decor in the room also brought light to these photos, from the white and wooden background to the pots of flowers.

The top part of the outfit was embellished with star-studded lace material to spark up the look of the overall look of the dress.

Sharing the photos on her officially verified Instagram account, she captioned the post,

✨BRIDAL BLISS ✨

She also acknowledged the phenomenal team that helped glam her up for the shoot in the caption.

Many netizens admire Asantewaa as she rocks red bridal gown

adjoadebby97:

Are we remarrying ❤️❤️❤️

osei__felicia:

Woow

asantewaaa_addict:

Asantewaaaa '' Kyere wo ho kakra errh'' In Cokeman's Voice

tema_masquerade_boutique:

Fine girl ❤️❤️❤️

asantewaaa_addict:

You Look Stunning

she_loves_nana_ama_mcbrown:

My Gorgeous Bride❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

cornelia_lucky25:

Step on us. ❤️

_whamwiggle:

Cute tewaaa

ahdjoa_khutie731:

U remind me of Little red Riding Hood ..toooo beautiful ❤️❤️

Jackie Appiah Unboxes Designer Luxury Bag In Video; Many Aspire To Be Like Her

YEN.com.gh previously reported that multiple award-winning actress, Jackie Appiah, has unveiled the content in a box from a luxury designer brand, and her fans just want to be like her.

Unboxing the product on her officially verified Instagram page, she took her fervent followers through the process. She flaunted the name of the brand, which was Dior.

She then went on to untie the white silk ribbon used to secure the box and its content. After that, she opened the white box's top lid and showed her followers the stunning bag.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh