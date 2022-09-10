Veteran actress Irene Opare shared glorious pictures donning different youthful ensembles to celebrate her 56th birthday on Saturday, September 10

The renowned film star uploaded the photos and a video slide spotlighting the ensemble she wore in the shots

After the actress posted the visuals, entertainment personalities, including Victoria Lebenee, celebrated her new age

Veteran actress Irene Opare delivered pictures donning different youthful ensembles to mark her glorious 56th birthday Saturday, September 10.

The acclaimed actress sported two outfits and rocked the same trendy footwear in the shots. Irene Opare adorned an all-red straight dress with a matching cap.

The film star also sported a shiny-like dress with a hoody and rocked the modern footwear to accompany both looks.

Entertainment personalities, fans wish actress Irene Opare well as she clocks 56. Credit: officialireneopare.

Source: Instagram

Sharing the images on her Instagram account, the actress expressed gratitude to God for her relatively long life.

''Happy glorious 56th birthday to me If you want to see the Glory of GOD, don’t look too far just look at me ❤️ Lord I am grateful,'' she said.

After the photos emerged online, entertainment personalities, including Victoria Lebenee, celebrated Irene Opare's new age. Her fans also shared favourable birthday remarks.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Ghanaians react to Irine Opare's photos

Victorialebenee said:

Happy birthday, mama. God’s blessings forever.

Iamtimakumkum said:

My beautiful mama, happy birthday ❤️.

Vickyzugah reacted:

Happy blessed birthday, auntie Irene. You’re loved and appreciated .

Official_mickyshorddy said:

Happy birthday .

Rukymal said:

Happy birthday to you Mama de mama live long.

Directormax_gh said:

Happy birthday, mama. Wish you more grace ❤️.

Mamalistic_1 said:

Happy birthday, my mum.

Mynnaotoo shared:

Blessed birthday, big sister.

Cwesi_charis reacted:

Happy birthday.

Eugeniaasare10 said:

Happy birthday, sweetie ❤️❤️❤️.

Tundraofage asked:

Wooooow mummy, fifty what?

Fryehills_ shared:

Happy birthday, mummy

