Ghanaian TikTok sensation Hajia Bintu, real name Naomi Asiamah, is our style influencer for the day

The curvaceous influencer’s social media page is loaded with beautiful photos of herself in stunning outfits that have left the fashion industry in awe

Here are our top pick celebrity-inspired fashion tips for date night events that will never go out of style

Over the years, celebrity styles have become a source of inspiration for the public, especially their loyal fans who are always looking for the next trendy style to save and screenshot for future events.

Ghanaian Tik Tok star Hajia Bintu has won the hearts of Ghanaians with her excellent acting skills on the popular app.

Like most of her million fans on social media, YEN.com.gh is also intrigued by what Hajia Bintu wears to what event, the reactions of fashion experts, and how we can replicate the exquisite styles in our daily routines.

Hajia Bintu has been dazzling in her outfits Photo source: @bintu_hajia

Here are five trendy styles YEN.com.gh carefully selected from Hajia Bintu's Instagram page that will make you stand out from the crowd at any event.

1. Elegant long dress

Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication. Hajia Bintu wore this low-back dress for her birthday dinner while flaunting her famous curves on display. It was a no-bra fun day, and she paired her looks with short curly hair and cute stud earrings.

2. Bustier and leggings

Celebrities wearing bustiers is a timeless style trend. Tik Tok star, Hajia rocked a stunning bustier and figure-hugging leggings for her date night as she posed confidently in her extremely high heels.

3. Pretty little dress

It is known that every woman needs a little black dress in her wardrobe, but we beg to differ.

This elegant ruched dress worn by Hajia Bintu is a wardrobe staple. Preferably the same color for impromptu events that require all your attention.

4. Revealing dress

If you are confident in your body, you are not afraid to experiment with new style trends. Hajia Bintu caused a massive stir as she flaunts her cleavage in this short criss-cross dress for her date night. A long pony hairstyle was the perfect style for this look to place more emphasis on the dress.

5. Matching sets

Two-piece outfits don't require many accessories. All you need is matching shoes to be in vogue.

Hajia Bintu buys Jaguar car

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Hajia Bintu had got herself a brand new car, a Jaguar.

A video of Hajia Bintu's car popped up, showing her friends congratulating and praising her endowments.

Hajia Bintu's new car has stirred loads of reactions from social media users who have referenced her recent trip to Nigeria.

