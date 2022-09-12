The doppelganger of 21-year-old Nigerian actress Regina Daniels may have been found thanks to social media

This is as videos of a little girl identified as Princess Mahalia, who has a striking resemblance to the serial entrepreneur, are causing a commotion on TikTok

Princess Mahalia doesn't just look like the younger version of Regina Daniels but is extremely beautiful

A little girl who has a striking resemblance to Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has become an internet sensation.

In the blown TikTok video that attracted many to her page, the damsel is seen seated in a car, dressed in her country's immigration uniform for her school's career day.

She has a striking resemblance to Regina Daniels. Photo Credit: TikTok/@realwoman10

As seen on the TikTok handle @realwoman10, the girl has been identified as Princess Mahalia.

The video which has hit over 500k views got many gushing over her physical beauty, with netizens who know Regina Daniels comparing her look to that of the actress.

Some sections of netizens prayed to give birth to such a beautiful kid.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Mimah1234

"The future is exciting I promise to serve my country one day."

Sixrher be-nice said:

"See person daughter she so beautiful wow."

Florence Mensa-Bonsu said:

"My Lord Jesus what an Angel.

"Amazing, I don't know what to say again."

Yhaar Phraser said:

"She resemble Regina Daniel."

sky vee said:

"My future daughter will look you paa."

