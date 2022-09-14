Ghanaian beauty queen and entrepreneur Hamamat Montia made headlines after photos of her walking majestically on the New York Fashion Week runway were shared on social media

Unlike other international models who hid their pregnancies, Hamamat Montia put her pregnancy on full display

When the glow of a pregnant mother meets fashion, here are all the maternity styles inspired by Hamamat Montia

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Beauty Queen and expectant mother Hamamat Montia has won the admiration of many fashion enthusiasts with her vibrant maternity styles.

The beauty entrepreneur has made history as the first Ghanaian to gracefully model for a Ghanaian fashion brand at the New York Fashion Week with her baby bump.

There was much expectation for this year’s five-and-a-half-days of in-person runway shows for the listed designers after many cancellations for February’s performance due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which led many top world-class designers to opt for digital presentations.

The mother of two beautiful girls continues to amaze her followers with fantastic news throughout her pregnancy journey on social media, from her cravings to fashion choices. A pregnant Ghanaian woman walking on the runway is something exciting many did not foresee.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Hamamat has been an ambassador of the Ghanaian fashion and beauty industry for years after hitting the limelight; this bold move adds to her endless list of achievements.

The African beauty looked ethereal in a colorful kente long flared skirt paired with a criss-cross cami top showing off her belly bump.

YEN.com.gh presents all the maternity styles inspired by the style influencer Hamamat Montia.

1. Red carpet dressmod

Beauty entrepreneur Hamamat Montia stepped out in a short red dress, flaunting her baby bump for Ghanaian socialite and musician Hajia 4Real's birthday celebrations.

2. Maxi dress

Locally made textile, tie and dye have crossed the borders of ghana to the international markets. As a result, some fashion designers transformed the colourful fabric into creative styles for the ongoing New York Fashion Week stage. Hamamat serves us excellent maternity style tips with this look.

3. Cami top and skirt

The mother of two beautiful girls continues to wow us with a simple yet elegant style with the tie and dye print.

4. Gele and satin apparel

Hamamat Montia shows off her neatly braided locks styled with a headscarf as she relaxes at the poolside in a midriff top and loose skirt.

5. Criss-cross kente design

Beauty Queen, Hamamat represented the motherland as she walked the runway at the New York Fashion Week in an elegant kente style, putting her baby bump on full display.

Miss Malaika 2022 delegates wow the audience with the latest African print photoshoot.

Miss Malaika 2022 is celebrating its 20 anniversary with new strategies as 20 delegates battle for the emerald queen's coveted title.

The competition has birthed many outstanding females in the entertainment and fashion industry, including Hamamat Montia, Berla Mundi, and Naa Ashorkor, who continues to excel in their craft.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh