The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has been officially invited to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland. A state funeral will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022, after which she will be buried, BBC has reported.

According to CNN, the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will have a special guest list including many heads of state and other rulers across the world.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu has been invited to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth Photo source: @manhyiapalace

One of these special guests happens to be the Asantehene who has been has received an official invitation from King Charles III.

A photo of the invitation has been shared on Facebook by Opemsuo Radio, an FMM station owned by Manhyia Palace.

From the photo, the invitation is coming from King Charles III through the Foreign, Commonwealth, & Development Office.

Otumfuo's invitation which includes his wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, allows them to attend four events. They are the Lying-in-State, The King's Reception, State Funeral Service, and the Foreign Secretary Reception.

See the invitation below:

The photo of Otumfuo's invitation to the funeral has sparked massive reactions on social media. While some are hailing the Asantehene as a well-recognised king, others are downplaying its significance.

