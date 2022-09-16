Khaby Lame, the most followed person on TikTok, has had a meteoric rise and now works with multinational brands

Around three years back, Khaby was jobless before he started posting videos simplifying seemingly complex actions by people

At just 22 years of age, Khaby recently disclosed the eye-popping amount of money he makes from social media

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

TikTok star Khaby Lame has disclosed the mouth-watering amount he is paid by advertisers per post.

Khaby Lame is earning a tidy sum from TikTok. Photo: Rosdiana Ciaravolo.

Source: UGC

Khaby Lame's earnings per TikTok post

The young man whose meteoric rise made him a global star was jobless a few years back but is estimated to have made over a billion this year.

Khaby, his parents and three siblings emigrated from Senegal to Italy in 2001. He worked at a factory until 2020, when the COVID-29 pandemic struck, and he lost his job.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He decided to join TikTok to pass time, not knowing it would bring him fame and fortune.

The star was recently featured by Fortune and shared his income and the big dreams he has for himself. The publication reported that they found him in his flat in Milan, binge-watching American cartoons to learn English.

Despite the newfound fame and enjoying over 2.4 billion likes on the platform, Lame is already working on featuring in major Hollywood movies.

Lame said he also dedicated long hours every day working with an English Tutor, with the ultimate goal of featuring in a film with Will Smith.

One of Khaby’s advertisement deals reviewed by the publication showed he would receive KSh 90 million per social media post.

He also earned KSh 54 million during the Paris Fashion week through a partnership with Hugo Boss.

TikTok sensation Khaby Lame age, net worth, wife, followers count, latest updates

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that Khaby Lame has risen to be one of the most famous TikTokers in the world.

The Senegalese-born Italy-based TikToker became known for his short comedy skits on the social platform.

He rose from being a sacked factory worker to the fastest-growing content creator on TikTok.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke