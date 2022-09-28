Beyoncé Knowles is not one to always share details about her life on social media, but she lives a fun-filled life

The global superstar had peeps screaming when a video of her taking a jump from a tall building in New Zealand surfaced

Many couldn't believe how the If I Were a Boy hitmaker looked so effortlessly stunning while jumping down

Beyoncé lives by the mantra work hard and play hard. The multi Grammy-Awards winning star had peeps talking when a fan shared a video of the singer jumping from the top of a building in New Zealand.

The star did not have an ounce of fear as the guide announced that she was about to make a 192-meter drop from the top of the tower.

Twitter users couldn't believe how stunning the star looked while jumping from the tower. Others lauded her for not screaming; instead, Beyoncé laughed and giggled as she made her way to the ground. The post read:

"How does Beyoncé look this perfect falling from a height of 630 feet? Meanwhile, I get a double chin just staring down at my phone."

@FelixEmzo said:

"Sis, you was doing about 50 somersaults mid-air at I am world tour why are you acting brand new."

@HatsumomoSEVEN added:

"Something about her pushing Beyoncé off the roof of a building just ain’t sitting right with me."

@KiwiDiva noted:

"Lol, this was years ago when she was here in Tāmaki Makaurau. She jumped more than once if I remember correctly. No one has died doing the sky jump. It’s safe az! "

