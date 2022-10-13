Singer Burna Boy and DJ Khaled appear to be finally working on a music collaboration together and fans are super excited

Just recently, the international DJ flooded his Instagram page with photos of himself and Burna Boy taken during a studio session

A different video equally captured the moment Khaled invited the Grammy-winning Nigerian singer to the dining area for some expensive food

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy is well on his way to strike off another major international music collaboration off his bucket list.

Just recently, the Twice as Tall singer was spotted in the company of DJ Khaled, and the two were captured during a recording session.

DJ Khaled hosts Burna Boy inside his mansion. Photo: @djkhaled

Source: UGC

An excited Khaled took to his Instagram page with photos taken during the studio session with the caption:

“Ideas flowing.”

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Check out the image below:

DJ Khaled serves Burna Boy lobsters

Interestingly, Khaled also made sure to treat the Nigerian music star to a proper meal as he led him to the dining area of his mansion.

The international DJ was seen serving some huge lobster and calling on the African Giant to enjoy his meal.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Khaled and Burna Boy's video

deejayneptune said:

"Odogwu for a reason...Otilo."

bbob_100 said:

"Khalid go Whine Burna for two weeks burna self go fear Buisness man Khalid normally burna suppose Dey that album."

segunfajol said:

"Do Not Compare Burna To Any Artist In The World He Is The Baddest….The Pride Of Africa."

p_pounds45 said:

"He don go now global world wide ❤️."

official.tito said:

"Burnaboy is by Far the Biggest African Artist Globally.If u lik gree if u lik no gree but kno this and kno peace."

tomiwa_music said:

"Father we thank you for today, bless our going and coming in Jesus name! Amen, burna safe trip back home."

Burna Boy spotted with Beyonce

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy was among famous entertainers who pulled up at Beyonce’s x Tiffany & Co event in Paris.

A video making the rounds on social media captured the Grammy-winning musician arriving at the party venue with his crew.

However, netizens couldn’t help but react to a rare photo of Burna Boy and Beyonce that made it to the online community.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng