Cardi B had an epic gathering for her 30th birthday surrounded by the who's who of her industry

Youtuber Lala Milan was in attendance, and she shared a detailed video about her experience partying with the lady of the moment

The clip showed big stars such as Tiffany Haddish having the time of their life, and many netizens reacted to what they could spot in the crowd

Cardi B went all out for her birthday. The Motorsport hitmaker turned 30 and did the most to have the biggest celebration of her life.

Cardi B hosted what looked like an epic birthday party for her 30th, surrounded by celebs like hubby Offset and Tiffany Haddish. Image: Getty Images/Cardinale-Corbis/ Paras Griffin/ Leon Bennett

The musician has been the topic of discussion after throwing a star-studded occasion to celebrate 30 years alive. Cardi B looked like she gave fans a night to remember.

Cardi B throws huge 30th bash

Media personality Lala showed how it all went down at Cardi B's birthday party. The celebration was titled Dirty Thirty, burlesque-themed, and it looked like a vibe.

The video shows stars like Tiffany Haddish, Cardi B's husband Offset, and more having fun. Cardi looks like she went on the stage to hype up the crowd. The star also had a five-tier cake that Lala thought was fake.

Many netizens were surprised to see Tiffany at the party after the comedian's controversy. Vanity Fair details Tiffany's lawsuit that made people uncomfortable that she was at the party. Other fans focused on how they would love to attend a Cardi B party.

Cardi responded to the video after some claimed that her party was not as lit. The rapper saw the video as evidence that the opposite was true.

@TheGangManager commented:

"Best recap of Cardi's party."

@heuristickisses commented:

"Y’all still partying with Tiffany even after assaulting kids huh?"

@nosoloyet

"Why is Tiffany Haddish there?"

@HouseOfShanel commented:

"I would so slay at a Burlesque themed party."

@tmorris1Nonly commented:

"One day imma be at a Bardi party."

@curse10__

"Not Tiffany being there."

@madeitsense commented:

"Tiffany? But I thought she said she was in distress and stuff?"

