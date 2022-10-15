Festus Kesse Boateng, the son of renowned businessman Kwabena Kesse a.k.a. Kessben, is set to complete his marriage ceremony with makeup artist AnA Makeover.

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Festus and AnA Makeover, known in private life as Asomdwie Adjei, started off with a grand traditional wedding on Thursday.

They are expected to hold their white wedding on Saturday, October 15, 2022, to round up the marriage rites.

Kessben's first son, Festus, is marrying AnA Makeover Photo source: @idazzle_by_obaahemaa

Source: Instagram

Ahead of the white wedding, the couple's pre-wedding photos have surfaced on social media. The photos put together in the form of a slideshow show the couple dazzling in fine outfits.

See below for the slideshow as shared on Instagram photographer, @at_kixel.

Source: YEN.com.gh