The white wedding of Festus Kesse Boateng, the first son of businessman Kwabena Kesse a.k.a. Kessben, and his heartthrob Dr Asomdwie Adjei is currently underway.

The white wedding which is completing the marriage ceremony between Festus and Dr Adjei, a renowned makeup artist and CEO of AnA Makeover, is a spectacle to behold.

First videos have just emerged online.

Source: YEN.com.gh