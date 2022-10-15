Kessben's 1st Son Marries AnA Makeover: First Videos From Expensive White Wedding Drop
The white wedding of Festus Kesse Boateng, the first son of businessman Kwabena Kesse a.k.a. Kessben, and his heartthrob Dr Asomdwie Adjei is currently underway.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
The white wedding which is completing the marriage ceremony between Festus and Dr Adjei, a renowned makeup artist and CEO of AnA Makeover, is a spectacle to behold.
First videos have just emerged online.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh