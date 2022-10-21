Despite having a $400 million fortune, Jackie Chan's daughter Etta Ng Chok is living in squalor, begging for food

Ng is the love child of Chan and a former beauty queen Elaine but he has never met her or taken responsibility for her

The 22-year-old woman seen begging for food in Toronto is estranged from her mum Elaine because she dropped school and eloped with her lover

Etta Ng Chok, the daughter of action movies star Jackie Chan Kong-sang, was spotted queuing for free food in Toronto despite her dad boasting a $400 million fortune.

Jackie Chan (l) and his penniless daughter Etta Ng Chok (r). Photos: Jackie Chan, The Standard.

NG was queuing for free food

Photos of Ng circulating online showed she was queuing for free food with some elderly women on October 9.

The 22-year-old woman was wearing a simple long coat and cotton pants with unkempt shoes.

The Standard reports she looked listless and not in good spirits. Some opined online users opined she looked like she was actually homeless.

Ng had brought along a large plastic bag, which is believed was used to carry the food.

Ng is the love child of Jackie Chan with model Elaine Ng Yi-lei. Ng's relationship with her mother Elaine Ng Yi-lei went sour after the young woman dropped out of school and eloped with her partner, Canadian social media influencer Andi Autumnin 2017.

Shortly before their wedding, Ng and Autumn posted a shocking video on YouTube claiming that they were “homeless” and sleeping under a bridge “due to homophobic parents”.

“I don’t even understand what is going on because we’ve gone to the police, we’ve gone to the hospital, the food banks, LGBTQ+ community shelters, and all of them just don’t give a s***,” Ng said in the now-deleted video.

The two got married in Canada in 2018 and

Style reports Chan, is married to Taiwanese actress Joan Lin but in 1999, he admitted to having an extramarital affair with Elaine Ng Yi-lei, a beauty queen 19 years his junior.

Despite confessing to the public that the 1990 Miss Asia winner was pregnant with their love child, Ng, he has never taken up responsibility for her.

Meanwhile, Disney has just confirmed the acclaimed movie star for yet another multimillion-dollar project, 1001 Nights.

