Hollywood actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry has apparently fired his entire accounting team after finding out they've been overpaying the IRS

The Internal Revenue Service apparently owes the superstar $9 million because of his accounting staff's negligence

Reacting to the news, social media users shared that they would have also fired the accounting team if they were in Tyler's position

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Tyler Perry has reportedly fired his entire accounting team. The world-renowned movie producer apparently lost it when he found out that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) owed him $9 million (over R164 million).

Tyler Perry fired his accounting team after finding out the IRS owed him R164m due to overpayment. Image: @tylerperry

Source: UGC

MyMixTapez took to Twitter and shared that his accounting staff has been overpaying the IRS. The outlet captioned a pic of the Hollywood superstar:

"Tyler Perry fired his entire accounting staff after finding out the IRS owed him $9 million due to overpayment."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Internal Revenue Service is the revenue service for the United States federal government. It is responsible for collecting US federal taxes.

Social media users took to MyMixTapez's comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared their thoughts on Tyler Perry's decision. Many shared that they would have also done the same thing.

@dess_marvel wrote:

"I would have done the same thing."

@JoJoSuarez3 said:

"Better than owing them 9 million."

@Stank_Frank2x commented:

"If he owed them 9 mil, they pulling up on him for that."

@tillmon_vernon wrote:

"Get your money back."

@n_my_zone87 said:

"I don’t blame him. This why I be trying to learn accounting myself but it’s hard running the business and doing that too."

@g0ldennxo commented:

"Hellll yeah I’d do the same thing."

@BMOREAMN wrote:

"They should be saving him money not helping him lose it."

@sakyie_dume added:

"Good but he’s lucky that he doesn’t owe them."

Jackie Chan's Daughter Living in Poverty, Spotted Queuing for Free Food in Canada

Meanwhile, in a separate story, YEN.com.gh has reported that despite having a $400 million fortune, Jackie Chan's daughter Etta Ng Chok is living in squalor, begging for food.

Ng is the love child of Chan and a former beauty queen Elaine but he has never met her or taken responsibility for her.

The 22-year-old woman seen begging for food in Toronto is estranged from her mum Elaine because she dropped school and eloped with her lover.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za