Davido made sure despite his tight schedule to make time for his beautiful children, both home and abroad

The singer especially loved his son, Ifeanyi whom he tagged his heir apparent

The death of the three-year-old is a hard pill to swallow for Nigerians who have extended their love for the 30BG boss to his kids

Moments Davido got to share in three years with his son will forever be cherished by him and millions of Nigerians

Nigerian singer Davido is loved my many and as a result everyone around him especially hos children are fan favourites.

The death of the singer's heir apparent, three-year-old Ifeanyi was a tragic one, and Nigerians are still struggling to come to terms with it.

Davido shared fun moments with Ifeanyi Photo credit: @davido

Ifeanyi was loved by many, and it was clear from how much time Davido spent with him that every moment they shared together was fun.

YEN.com.gh brings you a list of times Davido and Ifeanyi served father-son goals.

1. Ifeanyi's 3rd birthday

Just like he did for others, Davido threw a lavish third birthday party for Ifeanyi after he clocked three on October 20.

The singer was on ground with his lover and Ifeanyi's mum Chioma and beautiful family photos got people gushing online.

A funny moment Davido shared with his late son was when he hailed him for having two girls by his side during a photo session.

2. Davido struggles to hold Ifeanyi during photoshoot

For his third birthday photoshoot, Ifeanyi who was a very energetic kid stressed everyone on set.

He refused to stay still and Davido had no option than to hide behind a chiar and try to hold him down.

Ifeanyi saw that as an opportunity to play and turned to wrestle out of his father's grip.

3. Ifeanyi and Davido race

Ifeanyi was supposed to be Davido's Olympic track champion like Usain Bolt.

The singer and his late son had a cute race where Papa as he was fondly called was allowed to win.

The singer shared a video of himself introducing and showering accolades on his son as he tried to keep him still before their race.

4. Davido teaches Ifeanyi to swim

The singer couldn't help but gush over how well his son was doing during swimming lessons.

The music star carried the little boy in the pool and gave him instructions on what to do.

Unfortunately, according to reports, Ifeanyi drowned in the same pool in his father's Banana Island mansion.

5. Davido turns hypeman

Before Ifeanyi's birthday, the little boy showed off his dance skills in his father's house as a song played on TV.

Capturing the moment, Davido couldn't help but hail his little boy who became shy when other people in the room noticed him.

Ifeanyi was an energetic kid, and OBO was proud of him.

Celebrities react to Ifeanyi's tragic death

Davido is well-loved both at home and abroad, and the love has been extended to all his beautiful children, including the late Ifeanyi.

Comedian AY, on his page, expressed how unfair and tragic the death of a child is to anyone.

Iyabo Ojo disclosed that she was hoping the news would be fake just like many people. The actress is also devastated and sad and feels especially for Chioma who birthed Ifeanyi.

Filmmaker Femi Adebayo also took to his Instagram page with a post submitting to the will of God as he sent prayers to Davido, Chioma, and the rest of the family.

