The death of Nigerian singer Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, has raised a series of reactions on social media

Just recently, a video of the three-year-old’s nanny emerged online and Nigerians had a series of questions

It was gathered that Ifeanyi had drowned in his father’s pool while Davido and Chioma were not at home

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Following the news of the death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, a video has emerged online showing the little boy with his nanny.

The clip, which was originally posted on TikTok and later made its way to Instagram, showed the three-year-old with his nanny on different occasions.

Video of late Ifeanyi with his nanny trends online. Photos: @prettyfaithevan

Source: UGC

Ifeanyi was known to be an energetic little boy and he was seen playing with his minder. They appeared to have a good relationship.

However, the emergence of the video of Ifeanyi with his nanny only raised questions from Nigerians. See the clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nigerians ask questions as they react to video of Ifeanyi with his nanny

After the clip of the three-year-old with his minder made the rounds online, many Nigerians started to ask questions as they demanded to know what happened that led to the little boy’s demise.

Read what some of them had to say below:

oluwatoyin.mutiat.77:

"Where were they when the baby went to pool hmmmmm."

nwamaka14:

"If he’s a super active child then it means u need to be super active too. You failed to protect him."

rvdi_567:

"Were they qualified Nannies though?"

orefejobabawale:

"You go talk how the matter take happen, if you like post video... We must know how e take happen."

raymond_agaba1:

"I am so upset and heartbroken. He needs to fire the whole crew. Wt*f"

jyromuch_designz:

"Where were they when the boy opened the door and went outside?"

May God comfort Davido and Chioma over this great loss.

Ifeanyi's nanny, other domestic staff arrested over his death

Police have reportedly arrested all members of Davido’s domestic staff over the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

The Lagos state police command confirmed that all the staff members are in their custody for questioning.

The Lagos state police command’s spokesperson, Ben Hundeyin, told newsmen on Tuesday, November 1, that investigation was ongoing to determine the parties culpable in the boy’s death.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng