Music star Davido and his babymama Chioma, during their son’s 3rd birthday, created an Instagram account in his name

However, hours after the reports of his death went viral in the media, Ifeanyi’s Instagram account was disabled

The page Davido and Chioma jointly managed had gathered more than 50k followers before Ifeanyi’s death

Less than 24 hours after the report of Nigerian music star Davido’s son Ifeanyi Adeleke’s death went viral, the Instagram account created in his name ‘David Ifeanyi Adeleke Jnr, has been disabled.

Ifeanyi’s Instagram account with the handle @davidifeanyiadeleke was created during his 3rd birthday celebration in September and was publicly active.

Ifeanyi Instagram page was managed by Davido and Chioma. Credit: @davido/ Twitter: @bankz907

However, a recent check by YEN.com.gh showed the page has been disabled, and a search for the page on Instagram came back with the result that read:

“The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram.”

Ifeanyi’s Instagram page, managed jointly by Davido and Chioma before it was disabled, had more than 50k followers.

While Davido or any member of his family are yet to make an official announcement of Ifeanyi’s death, the recent development seems to confirm the report.

Regina Daniels mourns Davido's son Ifeanyi Adeleke

Popular actress Regina Daniels, who is one of the wives of businessman Ned Nwoko joined the number of prominent personalities who have mourned Davido’s son Ifeanyi’s death.

In a statement via her Instagram page, Regina said the report of Ifeanyi’s death hit her differently as he had a bright future ahead of him.

The actress added that God should have prevented Ifeanyi’s death as she prayed for strength for the singer and his family.

In her words:

“Kai !!!!!! This hits different !!!!! He had a very obvious bright future ! God you should have prevented this. I pray for strength and sanity for his family no one deserves this trauma ….No one !”

“I Saw Ifeanyi’s Death Since January”: Nigerian Pastor Claims, Warns of More Impending Dangers Towards Davido

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian clergyman by the Prophet Samuel King had gone viral after he released a video claiming he prophesied the death of Davido's son, Ifeanyi, on January 7, 2022.

Prophet Samuel in his video, consoled the singer over the passing of his first son before going ahead to note he had seen the impending death months before it happened.

