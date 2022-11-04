Selena Gomez got candid about her thought on having kids, and she got emotional that she might not bear children

The singer may not be able to carry children in the future due to her bipolar disorder meds, and that devastates her

Selena also broke down in the interview, wondering whether she could be enough and good all herself

US singer Selena Gomez has revealed she might not be able to have kids.

Selena Gomez opens up on the fear of not having children. Photo: PEOPLE.

Fear of not having kids

Selena Gomez may not be able to carry children in the future due to her bipolar disorder meds.

“That’s a very big, big present thing in my life, however I’m meant to have them, I will.” the actress, 30, told Rolling Stone for her December 2022 cover story.

Gomez was prescribed many meds after a 2018 psychosis episode and bipolar disorder diagnosis, but her psychiatrist pulled her off all but two.

“I had to detox, essentially, from the medications I was on, I had to learn how to remember certain words. I would forget where I was when we were talking,” she recalled.

Gomez, who has been speaking openly about her mental health ahead of her “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” documentary release on Friday, also reflected on feeling “gone” before detoxing.

“There was no part of me that was there anymore,” she said.

The former Wizards of Waverly Place actress's reveal comes two months after she shared her family plans.

“I hope to be married and to be a mom,” she said in August.

While celebrating her birthday over the summer, Gomez had a wedding-themed bash because she “thought” she’d have tied the knot by now.

She told Rolling Stone:

“I grew up thinking I would be married at 25,” the “Only Murders in the Building. It wrecked me that I was nowhere near that — couldn’t be farther from it, It was so stupid, but I really thought my world was over.” .

She called the party as a mixture of sophistication and hysteria, explaining,

“We had lovely drinks, and it was beautiful, and then my friend Cara [Delevingne] comes in and brings adult dancers..”

Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Francia Raisa, Camila Cabello and Billie Eilish also attended the star-studded affair.

Gomez told the outlet that she plans to “disappear” after 'My Mind & Me' comes out.

“This is probably the most you’ll hear about me for a while,” she said. “I want this to come out, but I also want this behind me.”

Hollywoodunlocked also reported on the singer feeling she might not be good enough by herself and the issue disturbed her.

