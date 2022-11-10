Nick Cannon is expecting yet another child just a week since after announcements of his 11th baby circulated

The American actor has made quite a reputation for himself as he constantly has gotten women pregnant and doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon

Nick's baby-making tradition always receives massive reactions from fans who tried to make sense of his decisions

Nick Cannon is in the news again for being a father. The American media personality has yet another baby on the way.

Nick Cannon continues to grow his family as he welcomes his 12th child. Image: Pascal Le Segretain/ Kevin Winter

Source: UGC

Naturally, internet users had endless jokes about Nick for creating a huge family. News of Nick Cannon's latest baby set the internet ablaze as people expressed their surprise.

Nick Cannon to have a dozen babies

A Twitter post by Pop Base says Nick Cannon has a twelfth baby with Abby De La Rosa. Nick was reported to have his 11th child, and a week later, reports of him having 12 kids surfaced.

Nick received a massive reaction, mostly from netizens who disapproved of his choices. Many expressed that they thought Nick Cannon was out of control.

@purple_swagga commented:

"Nick Cannon is welcoming newborn babies the way Taylor Swift releases new albums and remixes."

@DRlVlNGHOME2 commented:

"At this point should we even be surprised?"

@nudeobama commented:

"I think it's awesome we have the Genghis Khan of our era being tracked by social media for our entertainment."

@__liptonia commented:

"Chile I’m tired of this man!"

Football Team Loading: US Actor Nick Cannon Welcomes 9th Child With 10th and 11th on the Way

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the famous US actor and comedian is now a proud father of nine, to the joy of fans.

The 41-year-old took to social media to announce the news of the birth of his ninth child, a baby girl, with model Lanisha Cole.

Nick Cannon is also expecting his 10th and 11th children from other women, and the news of his virility has continued to get people talking.

“Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON… Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities," he announced.

Source: Briefly.co.za