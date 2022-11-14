Nollywood actress, Shan George, has taken to social media to update fans on the wellbeing of actor, Hank Anuku

An alleged video of the actor had made the rounds of him looking rough and roaming the streets of Benin

To debunk the claim, Shan George noted that they were on a movie set just days ago and she shared photos online

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George, has taken to social media to defend her colleague, Hank Anuku, after a disturbing video alleged to be him made the rounds online.

In the viral clip, a man alleged to be the actor was seen looking haggard as he roamed the streets of Benin while talking to himself.

The video raised a lot of concern online and Shan George was quick to debunk the claims that the actor was mentally unstable.

She dropped a comment on a social media blog telling Nigerians that Hank Anuku is fine. According to her, they were on the same movie set just days before.

She wrote:

“Person wey I dey same set wit just 3 days ago. Make una calm down biko ”

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Not stopping there, Shan also took to her Instagram story to share photos of herself with the healthy looking Hank Anuku on the movie set.

See her posts below:

Actress Shan George shuts down claims of Hank Anuku being mentally unstable. Photos: @shangeorgefilms

Source: UGC

See the disturbing video that went viral below:

Nigerians react as Shan George speaks on Hank Anuku’s health

While many netizens heaved sighs of relief, others noted that it takes just a moment for a person to go crazy. Read some of their comments and her reply below:

lucky_izzyy:

"@shangeorgefilms who wan start craze fit start today. Also remeber na one da craze da staft"

shangeorgefilms:

"@lucky_izzyy him no crase o check my stories."

bellingace:

"@shangeorgefilms thank God oh cus I too love him."

sparklynnath:

"@shangeorgefilms have u heard from him today? "

preshhhbabyxo:

"@shangeorgefilms Aunty don’t say that don’t say that. Just make sure he is okay."

Hank Anuku marks birthday with family photo

In other news related to the actor, Legit.ng had reported in May, 2022, that Hank Anuku clocked a new age and celebrated with his family.

The Nollywood star known in the early 2000s for his bad boy roles used the opportunity of his birthday to show off his beautiful family.

Anuku shared a lovely photo of himself with his wife and children. Not stopping there, the actor noted in his caption that mercy has found them.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng