Nigerian actress Adanma Luke has reacted to the alleged viral video of veteran actor Hank Anuku looking unstable

While popular actress Shan George said the actor was doing fine, Adanma insisted Anuku is not okay as she told her colleagues to stop the lies

Adanma’s recent statement has left netizens confused as to who and what to believe about the veteran actor

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nollywood actress Adanma Luke has taken to social media to weigh in on the disturbing video alleged to be that of veteran actor Hank Anuku, which has left many concerned.

Adanma, in a post via her Instastory, insisted Hank is not okay amid reports of the veteran actor being unstable.

Actress Adanma Luke begs her colleagues to stop lying. Credit: @adanmaluke @shangeorge

Source: UGC

Actress Adanma knocks Shan George, others

According to Adanma, her colleagues like Shan George were only covering up for Hank as she appealed to them to stop the lies and let the public know the truth about the veteran actor.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Adanma insisted the actor wasn’t okay and needs help.

In her words:

“Pls you all Nollywood peeps should stop with the lies when you know the truth. He isn't okay so let him get help now that the world knows. Stop with the cover up. If he was your blood you would have helped but now that the world is about to find out the truth you all try to hide it. Hank isn't okay so let's allow him get help now before it's too late.”

See her post below:

Netizens react as Adanma Luke insists Hank Anuku is not okay

See the reactions below:

amorsa_x:

"The Shan George is always covering up lies like she does with sulieman. Madam change your ways..."

bigvaijokotoye:

"Who we go believe now?"

benjamin_o_ofurum:

"Na person life una Dey use play like this."

_smiles_xo:

"But why is Shan trying to cover up that he’s good when he’s not good? I really don’t understand this woman and Kemi.."

_mazimillian:

"If he is ok he for don come out defend himself."

Shan George debunks claims of Hank Anuku being unstable

Shan George defended her colleague, Hank Anuku, after a disturbing video alleged to be him went viral.

In the viral clip, a man alleged to be the actor was seen looking haggard as he roamed the streets of Benin while talking to himself.

he video raised a lot of concern online and Shan George was quick to debunk the claims that the actor was mentally unstable.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng