More fans have expressed concern for veteran Nollywood actor Hank Anuku after he was spotted in yet another video

The Nollywood thespian was seen drinking alone at a roadside bar and he also appeared to be talking to himself

Social media users who watched the clip noted that he seriously needed help, while others bashed his colleague, Shan George, who had maintained that all was well with him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Words of concern and prayers have poured in for veteran Nigerian actor, Hank Anuku, who is allegedly struggling with his health at the moment.

Recall that YEN.com.gh earlier gathered the report of a viral video that captured the actor on the streets of Benin looking unkempt.

Hank Anuku seen in a new video. Photo: @ha1962anukuha/@remedyblog

Source: UGC

Shortly after the video emerged online and got people worried, colleague Shan George came out with a disclaimer noting that all was well with the actor.

George shared a photo with the Nollywood actor and disclosed that they were together on a movie set just some days ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Amid the back and forth, another video of the popular Nollywood entertainer has made it to the online community.

This time around, Anuku was captured alone at a roadside bar where he was seen drinking and making gestures to himself.

Watch the video below:

Social media uses react

The video sparked mixed reactions from netizens, with many lashing out at George who had earlier decried reports of the actor being unwell.

Read the comments sighted below:

lameda0410 said:

"Shane George lied."

bkcreamy8944 said:

"I think something is wrong with him, that's him sitting by himself and talking to himself with the hand demonstration."

symplylena said:

"Why is Shan George deceiving the public instead of allowing Nig to help? Hanks needs urgent attention."

moromoke_naomi said:

"Shan George off comment …I have a word for her she’s always on a bad note."

suzieocean said:

"Let's take care of him he made my childhood love can heal him , it's not about meds or therapy I know what am saying."

gamo_inc said:

"He loves getting drink. He isn't mad. He has a long history of alcoholism. He was always a laughing stock in early 2000 on Allen Avenue, where he was always drinking to stupor on weekends. He will be fine after sleeping and continues the next day. He seriously needs help now that he is close to 60."

Actress Adanma Luke 'knocks' Shan George over Hank Anuku

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Adanma Luke joined other Nigerians to react to an alleged viral video of Nollywood's Hank Anuku.

Taking a jab at fellow actress Shan George, Adanma insisted that the actor is not okay as she called on her colleagues to stop the lies.

The movie star's statement puzzled social media users as they contemplated who to believe.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng