Veteran Nollywood actor, Hank Anuku, has finally broken his silence after disturbing videos of him roaming the streets trended online

In a video posted on his Instagram story, the movie star tried to convince fans that all is well with him and warned people writing stuff about him to stay off

According to Anuku, he has been on set, and people using his pictures on set to destroy his image should be warned

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian actor, Hank Anuku, has now spoken up a few days after videos made the rounds of him looking shabby and roaming the streets.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video on his IG story where he debunked claims that all has not been well with him.

In the clip, the actor, who seemed annoyed over how his name had trended, warned people to stop writing things about him.

Actor Hank Anuku broke his silence in a new video, saying he's fine. Photos: @ha1962anukuha

Source: UGC

According to Anuku, he is available for acting jobs, and he also claimed to have been on set.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The movie star went ahead to warn people using his photos or those of him on a movie set to destroy his image. He prayed for the Holy Spirit to forgive them.

In his words:

“Tell all these motherfuc*kers who are writing cra*p about me to stop writing cra*p about me and leave me alone.

"If they want to act a movie, if they need help, they can come to me. I've been on set and anyone using those pictures on set or my pictures to try and destroy my image, may the Holy Spirit forgive you. We shall hook up pretty soon.”

In another clip, the movie star assured fans that it was not an old video of him and that he was speaking on November 18, 2022. He told his detractors to "find Jesus and leave me alone".

See the videos below:

Hank Anuku’s disclaimer video stirs mixed reactions

Despite the actor’s steps to debunk claims of him needing help and not being mentally stable, a number of netizens were still in doubt. Read what some of them had to say below:

ronkeyzee:

"No vex daddy…we were just worried ni."

zuma_idris:

"Person wey Una wan help don talk say him dey ok ooo, na to leave am be that oo."

nellynells__:

" serious Wahala for destiny helpers."

soarluxurycars:

"Don’t be angry sir, they were just showing concern. Awwwwnnnn… it’s your notifications for me."

myasbeauty_place:

"He still needs help sha."

jayhunton:

"Honestly we actually care ni sir because we LOVE YOU . And you still don’t look well to me sir."

havilahdivas101:

"No care we care no vex."

candyliciousmolly:

"It’s a lie bruh, you sure need the help and you will get it ijmn."

Hmm.

Shan George speaks on Hank Anuku

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George, took to social media to defend her colleague, Hank Anuku, after a disturbing video alleged to be him made the rounds online.

The video raised a lot of concern online, and Shan George was quick to debunk the claims that the actor was mentally unstable.

She dropped a comment on a social media blog, telling Nigerians that Hank Anuku is fine. According to her, they were on the same movie set just days before.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng