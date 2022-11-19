Nollywood favourites Peggy Ovire and Freddie Leonard are holding their traditional wedding ceremony in Delta state

Friends, family members and industry colleagues made the long trip down to Warri to celebrate with the couple

Legit.ng compiled the first photos and videos of popular celebrity stars who landed in Warrie for the ceremony

It is indeed a beautiful moment for Nollywood actors Freddie Leonard and Peggy Ovire as they finally tie the knot weeks after getting engaged.

The movie stars are exchanging marital vows in front of family and friends in a traditional ceremony going on in Warri, Delta state on Saturday, November 19.

Photos, videos surface from Freddie Leonard and Peggy Ovire's trad wedding. Photo: @anthonymonjaro

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that the lovebirds took many by surprise some weeks ago after going public with their relationship.

Freddie had broken the news in an adorable Instagram post where he celebrated the actress’s birthday and professed his love to her.

As expected, close friends, family members and industry colleagues took the long trip down to Delta to celebrate the new husband and wife.

Nollywood actors Blossom Chukwujekwu and Anthony Monjaro were spotted in their traditional outfits as they prepared to show support for the groom.

Check out photos below:

Here comes the groom

A different video post captured the fully-dressed groom exchanging pleasantries with guests at the reception of his hotel residence.

Congratulatory messages pour in

kgadi_fitnessdrug said:

"Congratulations , Congratulations , Congratulations Fred see me happy passing the bride and the groom❤️."

johnmaureen86 said:

"Beautiful congratulations to him and his wife ."

mrenaomonigho said:

"Urhobo attire dey fit die..... congratulations oooooo.❤️."

lynnpearl7 said:

"See man naaahhhcongratulations ."

oma_okocha said:

"Nwoke Ukwu! Nwakaibeya! Our African Prince❤️❤️ The joy of today shall last your life time!!"

Peggy Ovire and Freddie Leonard share photo online on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Peggy Ovire and her man Fredrick Leonard shared a cute picture online ahead of their traditional wedding.

In a message they shared on their respective social media pages, the Nollywood couple described their love as a miracle while hoping to put God first in their marriage.

Fans and colleagues were spotted in their comment section with congratulatory messages.

