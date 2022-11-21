Kanye West has revealed that he's selling all his merchandise at a cheap price of $20 each after he cut ties with brands like Balenciaga and Adidas

In a trending video, the rapper-turned-businessman shared that he wants everyone to afford quality clothes after he lost billions over his anti-Semitic comments

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the superstar's announcement with many saying they can't wait to buy the clothes

Kanye West has announced that he's now selling his merch at cheap prices for everyone to afford quality clothes. The rapper lost billions after top brands cut ties with him over his anti-Semitic remarks.

Kanye West announced that he's selling his merch at R346 each. Image: @kimkardashian

In a trending video, the US superstar shared that he'll now sell all his clothes at $20 each (about 300 cedis). The clip was posted by @dondatimes on Twitter.

@dondatimes further claimed that Kanye West terminated his contract with GAP after the company chose prices for the Yeezy Gap collection. The collection was originally supposed to cost $20/50$ per item.

Peeps took to the micro-blogging platform to share their reactions to Ye's announcement.

@CastBeto wrote:

"The thing is they could have always been 20$. The other thing is, he’s doing this to get back at people. He went from no one can touch me, to I’ll touch everyone. Still the focus is him."

@NoLimGMoney commented:

"You can’t ignore the fact that one his biggest complaints this whole time was that he wasn’t allowed to price the items."

@SheSheduh said:

"Actually this was before when he still had the contracts with them he said in different interviews that he wanted to make this affordable for people."

@Geeskionit wrote:

"He said he wanted to make affordable clothing from the jump but lowkey forgot his main plan and nature humbled him to make him continue that plan."

@Eslunesotra commented:

"Now that he lost the Adidas contract he can sell the products how he wanted to originally."

@YeahhWhaatever said:

"The past 4 years ye been trying to make stuff for $20, that was the reasoning behind leaving the Yeezy Gap collaboration, Adidas, and the Balenciaga collab, he was trying to make shoes and clothes $20 but they didn’t agree with the price point hence why he was mad, now he’s free."

@YHWHchosen1s wrote:

"Where can I purchase? This is so awesome."

@luvinngs added:

"Kanye is the best of all."

Adidas to continue selling Yeezy brand

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that Adidas announced that it will continue selling Kanye West's Yeezy shoes but without his branding.

Adidas ended its sneaker partnership with Kanye West last month after the musician’s anti-Semitic tirade.

According to CNN, Adidas will continue to sell the lucrative sneaker and apparel line, stripped of the Yeezy name and branding.

