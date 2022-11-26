Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has shared a video of Rita Dominic as she prepares for her wedding

In the video, the bride-to-be is seen sitting in a chair as the makeup artist does some finishing touches on her face

The beautiful actress appears to be dressed in a 'pre-wedding gown' ensemble

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

As both friends, family, and fans wait in anticipation for the celebration of love in honour of Rita Dominic and her media entrepreneur beau, Fidelis Anosike, a video of the bride has surfaced.

Photos of the glowing bride. Credit: @k8henshaw

Source: UGC

The video posted by Dominic's friend and fellow veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, sees the happy bride getting some final touches from her makeup artist.

For her special day, the glowing bride opted for a centre-part full ponytail and a beautiful soft glam look.

Surrounded by her bridesmaids and the photo team, Dominic is all smiles, dressed in a puffy-sleeved lacey dress with a plunging neckline, which appears to be her 'pre-wedding dress' look.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Check out the video below:

The couple, together with their friends, jetted off to the United Kingdom to have their white wedding ceremony which is taking place today, Saturday, November 26.

Social media users compliment Rita Dominic's wedding glam look

justcallmeloo_:

"She's so beautiful ❤most yellow of them all mbok"

precious_hair_stylist:

"Congratulations my big aunt."

its.azeezat:

"The courage she has in that dress is top notch "

celindionaj:

"This is so heart warming and beautiful ❤️"

jecintaonyinyechi:

"Nah this awesome celebration of love I subscribed for."

eveesin:

"She's looking so heavenly"

phylmenike:

"Her beauty just gave me goosebumps. Rita imara Mma❤️❤️. May this laughter never depart from your home."

American wife, Benin bride: RHOA Porsha Williams ties knot with Nigerian boo

On Friday, November 25, American reality TV star, Porsha Williams tied the knot with her boo, Simon Guobadia, in a Nigerian traditional wedding.

According to People, the couple had their ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta in front of 250 guests.

The report further states that The 41-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star and Guobadia, 57, will tie the knot again in an American ceremony on Saturday.

Photos of the couple in their traditional looks, exclusive to People, have surfaced on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng