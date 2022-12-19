Popular rapper and business mogul, Sean Combs aka P Diddy, recently surprised his twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila as they celebrated turning 16

To mark the special occasion, Diddy gifted his twin daughters matching Range Rover cars

Videos made the rounds of when the rapper presented the gift to them and their excited reactions

Popular rapper, P Diddy with real name, Sean Combs, recently surprised his twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila, for their 16th birthday.

The business mogul’s daughters were born on December 21, 2022, but they had an early birthday party.

To mark Jessie and D’Lila’s big day, a futuristic-themed party was thrown for them and their father, Diddy, also surprised them with their birthday gifts.

Fans gush as rapper Diddy presents daughters with Range Rovers as 16th birthday gifts. Photos: @the_combs_twins

Source: UGC

The veteran rapper gifted his twin daughters matching black and white Range Rovers and he presented it to them at their 16th birthday party.

In videos making the rounds, Diddy was seen with his girls outside the party venue as they were surrounded by other guests.

The businessman then showed them their brand-new cars which were decorated with big red ribbons and they let out loud screams of excitement to the joy of many.

Jessie and D’Lila proceeded to hug their dad before entering their new cars.

See the heartwarming video below:

Netizens react as Diddy gifts twin daughters brand new Range Rovers on their 16th birthday

The videos of Diddy presenting his daughters with Range Rovers on their 16th birthday soon went viral online and got netizens talking.

Read some of their comments below:

phemmypoko:

"When your father is a Billionaire."

toiyoabasi1:

"Beautiful children. I love twinnies. I want twins once and for all pregnancy."

_abeegal_:

"I go give my own Ferrari ."

debbeey_:

"I will never be broke in my life."

toseenblac:k:

"Trying to think of the birthday gift I got when I was 16....e be like tana tana shoe "

fumzies:

"He needs to compensate those kids for their mama's sake."

oluwatolami:

"Dad of the year."

justnotabby:

"Why are they shocked ? Don’t you know your dad is rich?"

theladyleen_:

“Why are they dressed like that tho” their father is literally there with them and isn’t complaining. When you born your own, dress them how you want y’all find fault with everything, kmt."

Source: Legit.ng