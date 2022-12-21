A man has been described as a bundle of talents because of his ability to perform stunning acrobatic moves

One of his impressive public presentations was captured in a short video posted on TikTok by Lionel Bayka

People have fallen in love with the hair-raising video and viewed it over 430k times as of December 21

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

More TikTok users are rushing to watch a video of a man who is heavily gifted in acrobatics.

As of the last count on Wednesday, December 21, the video posted by Liel Bayka has received a whopping 430k views as people heaped praises on the talented man.

The man performed some amazing moves in public. Photo credit: TikTok/@lionelbayka.

Source: UGC

In the short clip, the young man arranged five empty cans, using the biggest as the foundation and the smallest as a sitting point.

Viral video of a man who is gifted in acrobatics

The man then sat on the last can and had his two legs lifted up high far above his head.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The flexible man also stretched his legs forward while still sitting and then lay on his back straight as if the cans were a mattress.

His fans who were present could not help but clap for him as many of them were amazed. They also gave him cash gifts.

TikTok users have fallen in love with the video as they praised the man for his brave performance.

Reactions from TikTok users

@Corner 26th said:

"Good talent."

@Fiindje Esther Katum said:

"May this man become rich."

@NinetteNinette69 said:

"THIS IS TALENT IN THE RAREST FORM."

@Ndabez'tha reacted:

"Please, I pray for a good Samaritan to pass his way and change his life amen."

@user7968796419579 said:

"He need to be on America’s got talent. He’s good."

@user5923481617457 said:

"Just one wrong move!!"

@Tho231 Brooklyn bruhhhhh said:

"Bruhhhhh you gots to be kidding me."

@Johnnie Brown670 said:

"Wishing you BLESSING AMEN."

@Norie Dema ala said:

"Supper"

Man performs powerful acrobatic moves

In a related story, popular Nigerian website Legit.ng reported that a man performed acrobatic moves and was applauded online.

In the video posted on TikTok, the energetic man leapt into the air and tumbled several times.

Everyone was amazed when the man successfully landed on his feet.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng