Actress Nana Ama McBrown has shared pictures of herself and her daughter Maxim Mawusi Mensah donning matching red outfits

The actress and her three-year-old princess completed their looks with lovely accessories in the images shared online on Monday, December 26

The stunning frames of McBrown and her daughter's sweet looks left many fans and loved ones excited

Award-winning actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has treated fans to stunning pictures twinning with her daughter Baby Maxim in ensembles with matching colours.

The actress who doubles as a television presenter and her daughter Maxim Mawusi Mensah, popularly called Baby Maxim, beamed with smiles for the camera.

Nana Ama McBrown decided to give fans a treat with adorable images of herself and her daughter donning coordinating outfits on Monday, December 26.

Reactions as Nana Ama McBrown shares photos with her daughter Baby Maxim. Credit: iamamamcbrown.

Source: Instagram

How Nana Ama McBrown captioned the pictures

Adding to the glamour, she shared a message with the images to wish family, fans, and loved ones a Merry Christmas.

''Mummy and daughter love. Merry Christmas,'' the actress wrote.

The mother-daughter pair rocked matching necklaces while McBrown added a wristwatch and other accessories. Baby Maxin looked adorable in the outfit that matched her glamorous mother's.

Nana Ama McBrown and her three-year-old daughter's sweet looks in the photos garnered warm-hearted reactions from fans.

See the images below:

How fans gushed over the Christmas photos of Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter

Official_king0591 posted:

Many happy returns.

Iam_adwoakuamoah commented:

Wow, she [Baby Maxim] is now a big girl.

Hosenyo.sweetness shared:

Wuaaw, little Max is really growing fast and pretty. Merry Christmas.

Victor_ofori_asante commented:

Wow. So beautiful .

Asiamahjackie said:

Sap beautiful.

Galveecollection reacted:

Beautiful, I tap into this blessing.

Ohemaaamoakowaa posted:

Love from her excellency and the Princess herself.

Nana Ama McBrown's Daughter Takes Pride In Her Beauty

Still on the actress and her daughter, YEN.com.gh previously reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mawu Mensah's daughter, Maxin Mawushi Mensah, adorably known as Baby Maxin, expressed self-love and confidence in her looks.

The little princess, who is growing into a beautiful girl, has an infectious smile similar to her mother, and she isn't camera shy as well.

