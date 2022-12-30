The Ghana Police Service has arrested a man suspected to have stolen an iPhone 14 belonging to American rapper Meek Mill.

Meek Mill took to social media to announce he had lost his phone just before his performance at the Afro Nation festival.

In a post on his Instgram stories, Meek Mill indicated that the phone had been picked out of his pocket.

Meek Mill In Ghana: Police Arrest Thief Who Stole US Rapper's Phone At Afro Nation

Hours later, news emerged online that the rapper's phone had been retrieved and returned to him.

Confirming the development in an update on Facebook, the police revealed that the suspected thief, Nuhu Sule alias Ababaawa, was arrested Friday, December 30, 2022, at his hideout in Accra.

"He is currently in Police custody and will be taken through the due process of the law," the statement said.

See the police statement below:

