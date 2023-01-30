Popular Nigerian comedian, Sabinus’ girlfriend, Ciana Chapman, has sparked marriage rumours on social media

The young lady shared a birthday message to Sabinus on her page where she called him her husband and also posted a video showing them wearing what looked like wedding rings

A number of netizens reacted to Ciana’s posts and wondered if she and Sabinus have gotten married

Popular Nigerian comedian, Sabinus, trended on social media after his girlfriend, Ciana Chapman, sparked marriage rumours with her birthday message to him.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Ciana posted a photo of herself with Sabinus and accompanied it with a sweet message where she also referred to him as her husband.

Comedian Sabinus' bae leaves fans wondering if they are married with new posts. Photos: @ciana_chapman, _ciana_fashion (Tiktok)

Source: UGC

Her caption reads in part:

“Here’s to another year of love, laughter and more late night gossip. Happy Birthday, Hubby. I Love You!”

See the post below:

Also on her TikTok page, Ciana shared a video of herself with Sabinus showing what appeared to be wedding rings on their fingers. See the clip below:

Nigerians react as Sabinus’ girlfriend sparks marriage rumours

Shortly after Ciana’s posts made the rounds online, a number of netizens wondered if they had gotten married. Read some of their comments below:

fabulosgloria:

“For those saying just get money and a woman will marry you, if you have been following Sabinus for a while you will know they have been dating since he was in PH (he never blow). She has been his longtime girlfriend. He has talked about her many times and posts her on her bdays. This is an example of a lady who began with a man and it worked for her. Congrats to them.”

facesbyifeh:

“Imagine marrying sabinus you never stop laughing ”

bawo_om:

“But they are married na. No be bride price he go pay wey he take get accident?”

jhoystin:

“They’re so adorable. God bless their home. Privacy is classy.”

debbytwist:

“See how this girl just marry happiness keep for house,, na she suppose pay his groom price oo”

iamthesherifat:

“Just be rich in this life.”

femisnow_reels_blog:

“In this life have money and make a great name.”

bidotata:

“I just agree say na money b fine bobo.”

cookie_fcy:

“Funny guys need to give other guys tips on how they get the prettiest girls.”

hes__black:

“She the show the ring,she want make sabinwa side chicks them see am well.”

joyanohobi:

“He has Paid her bride price , she's no gf.”

bidotata:

Source: Legit.ng