Abena GMB and Serwaa Amihere have shown that even if they are heading to a sad event such as a funeral, they can still show up with swag and with class

The two gorgeous ladies were captured seated at the back seat of a luxury vehicle as they gave a toast in their gold acrylic plastic champagne goblets

Also, details of the funeral which Abena GMB and Serwaa Amihere were headed to were not disclosed in the video

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2018 winner Naomi Abena Obeng aka Abena GMB and EIB Network broadcaster Serwaa Amihere were spotting enjoying their ride as they headed to a funeral.

Serwaa Amihere and Abena GMB heading to a funeral. Photo Source: @gistmeabeg.gh

Source: Instagram

Abena GMB and Serwaa Amihere enjoy a car ride together to a funeral

Clad in black clothes, the two gorgeous ladies were seated in the backseat like queens as they gave a toast with their gold acrylic plastic champagne goblets.

The video was sighted on the Snapchat account of Serwaa Amihere and had the trending music by Stanley Okorie titled Billionaire, which was from the 'Return of the Billionaires' movie.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

With the song being played in the background, they were hinting to netizens that they were truly living a good life, and they had decided to flaunt it on the internet.

The two stunning ladies beamed with smiles as they flaunted the interior of the luxury car they were seated in.

Meanwhile, when Serwaa Amihere shared the video, she did not reveal the funeral's location nor whose burial service they were attending.

Below is the video of Abena GMB and Serwaa Amihere cruising in the backseat of a luxury car.

Serwaa Amihere slays in black dress to funeral

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Serwaa Amihere rocked a black sparkling dress to a funeral. The dress was made into a corset that hugged her hourglass curves. The bottom section accentuated her figure

She shared the pictures on her Instagram Feed as she hinted that she was going to a funeral, but she did not disclose the details in the caption.

Many Ghanaians and her followers drooled over impeccable beauty as they flooded the comment section with beautiful compliments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh