Burna Boy is regretting not burying the hatchet with rapper AKA when he was still alive

The Grammy Award-winning Nigerian star made these sentiments in a heartwarming tribute to Kiernan Forbes

The two stars had a fallout on social media when Burna Boy called out South Africans for xenophobic attacks

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Nigerian superstar Burna Boy has paid a heartwarming tribute to South African rapper AKA.

Burna Boy has shared a touching tribute following AKA's untimely passing. Image: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The stars who worked together on a few songs had a public fallout following reports of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Burna Boy mourns AKA's death

According to IOL, the African Giant headed to his Instagram page to mourn the untimely passing of his former friend and fellow musician. The On The Low hitmaker said he was gutted by AKA's death. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"What is all of that about/ I just heard he died, seen that video at that restaurant/ Took me out of a positive mood."

Burna Boy says he regrets not fixing his relationship with AKA

Burna Boy and AKA set social media on fire when they went head to head on Twitter in 2019 following alleged xenophobic attacks on African nationals in South Africa.

The exchange ruined the stars' years-long relationship and never spoke face to face until Kiernan's untimely passing. Reascting to the news, the All Eyes On Me collaborator added:

"I wish it didn't end like this. Another regret I gotta live with. I didn’t want you dead, it was like that with me and you. Wicked! I hope they catch whoever did you wicked. I hope you rest in peace, even though we ain’t kick it."

Burna Boy arrives in Ghana after threatening to 'discipline' Shatta Wale

In more entertainment news, YEN.com.gh reported that African giant, Burna Boy touched down in Ghana after hinting at his visit on social media,

The Grammy award-winning artist and Shatta Wale have been in an ongoing feud that has garnered lots of attention across Africa.

In a video going viral, Burna Boy is seen arriving at the airport from a private jet with his entourage as he is gets welcomed by fans.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za