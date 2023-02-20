Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah celebrated his wife, Hannah Appiah, as she turned a year older on Monday, March 13, 2023

The former Juventus and Fernabache midfielder shared photos of his beautiful wife with a lovely caption

The post triggered many reactions from Appiah's followers, including Yvonne Nelson, who hailed Mrs Appiah

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has shared photos of his wife, Hannah Appiah, in a new post on social media.

The former Juventus and Fernabache midfielder shared the photos on Monday, March 13, 2023, to celebrate his wife's birthday.

In the photo post, a collage made with three photos, Appiah showed different shades of his beautiful wife.

Stephen Appiah has flaunted his wife in birthday photos Photo source: @stephenappiahofficial

The first of the photos had the former Ghana captain's wife wearing a colourful dress and sitting pretty with a fine hairstyle.

In the next frame, Mrs Appiah rocked black from head to toe. Her black outfit was matched with black hair, bag, and footwear. She seemed to be on the move somewhere.

The third photo saw the couple posing together with smiles. While the wife sat down, Appiah stood to her right and wrapped his arm around her shoulder.

Sharing the photos, the former midfielder went all romantic, describing Mrs Appiah as super beautiful.

"Happy birthday to my super beautiful wife ❤️," he said.

Stephen Appiah's wife's photos get fans talking

The images shared by Stephen Appiah got some of his followers to join in wishing the wife well.

yvonnenelsongh said:

❤️❤️ QUEEN

simply_kod said:

Happy birthday to our Super First Lady! We appreciate you.❤️

drpoundsofficial said:

Happy Birthday to Oga Madam !! God bless you ❤️

naybilli said:

Happy birthday to the King’s wife . Love you mommy and that’s for always being honest with Daddy StepApp❤️❤️

ladyhelengee said:

Happy happy birthday my dear sister. May God continue to bless and protect. you know my heart for you ❤️ enjoy your day to the fullest

ofotsu1 said:

I hope God fills your heart with much love and joy on this your special day. Happy birthday to the boss of all bosses wife.

Source: YEN.com.gh