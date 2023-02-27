Nicki Minaj's provocative photoshoot got mixed reactions when a short video of the rapper surfaced on social media

According to reports, the photoshoot was for the world-renowned hip-hop artist's new single due to drop in March

Some social media users claimed Nicki is too old to be dancing on top of tables while others said she still looks super hot

Nicki Minaj's provocative photoshoot divided netizens. A clip of the world-renowned rapper's shoot is doing the rounds on social media.

A video of Nicki Minaj’s provocative photoshoot got mixed reactions. Image: @nickiminaj

Wave Check, a music blog, took to and posted the provocative clip of the superstar. The outlet captioned the short clip of Nicki Minaj:

"Nicki Minaj having fun at her “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” photoshoot

Netizens react to Nicki Minaj's photoshoot

Social media users took the publication's comment section on the microblogging app and shared mixed reactions. Some said the rapper is "too old" to be doing what she did while others defended her.

@Nillabeanshawni commented:

"Too old for this."

@chaseavious2 wrote:

"This is wild to be doing this at 40 lol, still a good artist though."

@slurper912 said:

"So glad she doesn’t care what the public says. I didn’t know it was an age limit to having fun & recreating photo shoots from the past."

@badbitchighclas commented:

"She's so cringy sometimes."

@Dubsln4 wrote:

"She’s pushing 50."

@38barbiii said:

"And she still looks better than some y’all favourite female rappers… NEXT."

@enewys commented:

"It’s fine to switch up the aesthetic, this was cute when she was younger."

@TalliWoe wrote:

"When they say people will do anything for fame this is what they meant."

@Atlegan44754692 added:

"There’s a saying that goes like, 'A good dancer must know when to leave the stage'."

