The late Christian Atsu was buried on March 17, 2023, after he was given a befitting burial service at the State House in Accra

His mortal remains were transferred to Ada where his family received him and performed the final rites before he was finally laid to rest

Ghanaians have reacted to a video showing a long deliberation by family members before his body was finally placed in the ground

Late Black Stars player Christian Atsu was buried on March 17, 2023, at his hometown in Ada, Ghana.

He was buried after being given a state funeral at the forecourt of the State House in Accra, Ghana, on March 17. 2023. His mortal remains was later transferred to Ada in the Dangme East District of the Greater Accra Region.

According to a report by TV3, when his mortal remains arrived in Ada, confusion arose among his family members regarding the day his body should be finally laid to rest.

Some family members argued that his body should be buried on Saturday, March 18, 2023, because they wanted to perform their own rites.

But one of the heads of the family stated that he was given a directive from the State to bury Atsu's body once it arrives in Ada after the state funeral.

Upon several deliberations, his coffin was officially put to rest and some prayers were said to complete funeral rites.

Below is a video of Christian Atsu's body being pushed into the ground.

See a video of the full report below.

Reactions from Ghanaians

AyigbeToffee ♥️ said:

That's what we normally do,wake keeping Friday; burial Saturday, RIP

user9169560556966 said:

Family members, that’s all they know. Fighting over dead body

nanankansah633 opined:

Shameful behaviour on the part of the extended family. I have witnessed this behaviour before in that same area

eineLiebe said:

They just want to get money.

mabelo44 stated:

Ada people like these things too much. They just want money.

Memorable pictures from Christian Atsu's state funeral at the State House

YEN.com.gh has compiled heartbreaking pictures from the late Atsu's funeral rites

