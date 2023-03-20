Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie was seen with business mogul Prince Kwabena Agyabeng in trending workout videos

The two, who had found time off their busy schedules to workout were seen lifting some dumbbells and doing some push-ups to keep their bodies fit

Their fans have reacted to the videos, especially the one of Prince Agyabeng showing so much energy at his current age

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie was seen exercising in the gym with Ghanaian business mogul Prince Kwabena Agyabeng.

In a post by both Sarkodie and Prince Agyabeng, they looked sweaty, as they had worked out for hours in the gym.

Sarkodie, who has been posting his hard work at the gym on his social media platforms, seemed to have been following Kwabena Agyabeng's lead in most of the exercises.

Kwabena Agyabeng looked fit and in shape, indicating that he had been working out even after he retired from the military.

He also proved that he is not limited to writing alone but has the strength to push and lift some heavy metals.

Sarkodie seemed excited as well, looking fit and energetic while displaying his workout skills.

Watch Sarkodie's workout with Prince Kwabena Agyabeng below:

Ghanaians reacted to Sarkodie and Prince Kwabena Agyabeng's workout post on Twitter

Future President commented:

The chemistry between you two is so admirable ❤️

captainnat4545 commented:

I like you because of @sarkodieGreat man @PrinceKAmoabeng

MyLife commented:

This man is 71 and still going in hard

Kwabena commented:

Ma 2 GIANTS...A REASON WHY I AM WINNING....

Kweku Nsiah Sarkodie commented:

I admire this friendship

