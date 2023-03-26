A video has popped up showing the luxurious cars in the house of Rigworld Group CEO Kofi Amoa-Abban

The video has Kofi Abban, one of the godfathers of Shatta Wale, stepping out of his red Shelby Cobra with a customised number plate

Also sighted on his compound was a 2023 Bentley GTC Onyx, G-Wagon, vintage Rolls-Royce, Lexus 4x4, among others

Ghanaian businessman and CEO of Rigworld Group, an oil and gas company, Kofi Amoa-Abban, has been spotted showing off some luxury cars.

In his latest video on social media, Kofi Abban stood inside his compound with a number of flashy cars surrounding him.

The Forbes-recognised oil and gas entrepreneur came out of his red-coloured Shelby Cobra with a customised registration number.

Kofi Abban shows off the fleet of cars in his mansion Photo source: @iamskinp

Source: Instagram

Playing in the background was Shatta Wale's Time No Dey which was dedicated to the businessman.

Shatta Wale's godfather Kofi Abban owns Bentley Onyx, Rolls Royce, and other expensive cars

The video sighted on the Instagram page @iamskinp showed the businessman, who is known to be a godfather to Shatta Wale, owns a luxury fleet.

Among the many cars parked in his house, in addition to the Shelby Cobra, was a 2023 Bentley GT Continental Onyx, which sells around 400,000 dollars (over 5 million cedis). Others included a vintage Rolls-Royce, Lexus 4x4, G-Wagon, Mercedes Benz, and many more.

Kofi Abban brokered peace between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

For those who may not yet know him, Kofi Abban is a successful businessman and respected figure in the entertainment industry.

He is credited with bringing peace between Shatta and Stonebwoy following their impasse at the 2019 VGMAs.

Months after brokering the peace, Kofi Abban was reported to have gifted Shatta Wale a Range Rover on his birthday.

He is a known lover of luxurious cars and was reported to have crashed one of his expensive cars some time ago.

Shatta Wale's godfather, Kofi Abban, builds plush mansion on water at Ada

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Kofi Abban had built a magnificent estate on an island at Ada in the Greater Accra

The Rigworld Group CEO opened the new estate with a big housewarming party on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

A video and photos from the housewarming party which emerged online showed the plush mansion and got many admiring it.

