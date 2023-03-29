Blac Chyna has been hailed for choosing to take back control of her life and let go of all the bad and negative influences

The reality television star started her journey by melting her face and body implants and getting baptized

The mother of two stunned her followers when she announced that she was on a journey to remove a demonic tattoo on her body

Black Chyna is on a mission to live a clean and Godly life. The star who shocked the world when she announced that she was removing her implants and shutting down her OnlyFans account is continuing with her journey.

Blac Chyna has revealed that she is getting a Baphomet tattoo removed. Image: @blacchyna.

No one saw Blac Chyna's new journey coming. The mother of two's fans thought she was looking for clout when she started the journey.

Blac Chyna shocks the world after announcing she is removing 'demonic' Baphomet tattoo

The reality television star has been documenting her journey on her social media pages. She posted videos of when she had the implants melted and when she got baptised. Chyna, real name Angela White said she felt spirits leaving her body when she was in the water. She wrote:

"Sound on I got baptized on 5-11-22 ….. I was watching the video again and wanted to show you this because if you look closely at my mouth you can hear the spirits leaving my body. God is Good ."

Blac Chyna also documented her journey to Vegas to have a tattoo that she described as "demonic" removed. She added:

"On my way to Vegas to get this Baphomet tattoo removed. “I am releasing all negative energy that is holding me back.” ~ Angela."

